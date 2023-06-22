Hearing Tuesday in Case Against Actor Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett is due back in a Chicago court.

via: CBS News

The City of Chicago wants Smollett to pay for investigation costs after he made a false police report.

Smollett claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in Streeterville back in 2019.

He was charged with 16 felony charges alleging he orchestrated a fake hate crime against himself. Those charges were dropped.

A new indictment and trial followed, and Smollett was convicted. Smollett filed an appeal in March challenging his disorderly conduct conviction.

The city is still after $130,000 in restitution.