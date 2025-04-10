Harvey Weinstein Shockingly Backs Justin Baldoni Against Blake Lively From Prison Cell — Accusing New York Times of Stitching Them Both Up

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

In a development that’s already raising eyebrows across Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein has entered the conversation around Justin Baldoni’s high-profile legal battle with Blake Lively.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the convicted sex offender has chosen to back Baldoni from behind bars as the actor continues on in his bitter legal blaze with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

Additionally, 73-year-old Weinstein blasted The New York Times, claiming the paper used the same smear tactics on him that it’s now unleashing on Baldoni.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul fired off a blistering statement to TMZ, slamming the publication for its involvement in the heated legal showdown between Baldoni and Lively over their 2024 film.

Things took a dark turn for the co-stars after production, with both Baldoni, 41, and Lively, 37, filing lawsuits.

The Gossip Girl star accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and damaging her reputation, while Baldoni countered – alleging Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, orchestrated a smear campaign to destroy his name.

In his $400million lawsuit, Baldoni accused the NYT of “cherry-picking” details and manipulating crucial communications to “deliberately” deceive readers.

And now, a jailed Weinstein is saying the outlet did the same to him when their reporters covered the sexual harassment and assault allegations from multiple accusers during the 2017 #MeToo movement.

He said: “Watching Justin Baldoni take legal action against The New York Times and its reporters – accusing them of manipulating communications and ignoring evidence that countered Ms. Lively’s claims – hit me hard.

“It brought back everything I experienced when The Times reported on me in 2017.

“They did the same thing: cherry-picked what fit their story and ignored critical context and facts that could have challenged the narrative.”

Weinstein continued: “I should have stood up and fought back then. I should have had the courage to speak out against the way the truth was twisted. That failure still haunts me.

“I’ll be watching this case closely — it matters to anyone who’s ever been on the receiving end of a media takedown, and even more to someone who’s had to pay a high legal price.”

Shortly after, the reputable outlet issued a statement regarding Weinstein’s remarks.

It read: “Our comprehensive investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against Mr. Weinstein was rigorously reported over many months and based on on-the-record interviews, legal settlements paid to accusers, and other documents.

“None of the facts in our coverage are in dispute. Mr. Weinstein acknowledged his misconduct in a statement that was published in full in The Times. He’s since been criminally convicted of rape and sexual assault.”

Weinstein, convicted for rape and other sex offenses in both L.A. and NYC, is currently held at Rikers Island, awaiting a retrial after winning an appeal.

He was convicted in New York in 2020 for rape and other sex offenses, receiving a 23-year sentence. In April 2024, New York’s Court of Appeals overturned his conviction due to procedural errors, leading to the decision for a retrial.

However, Weinstein is also serving a separate 16-year sentence in California following a 2022 conviction for rape.

Notably, Megan Twohey, who extensively reported on Weinstein’s crimes, co-authored The New York Times article about the legal battle between Baldoni and Lively.

The legal proceedings between the It Ends With Us stars are scheduled to begin in March 2026.

Lively has stood by her claims of Baldoni’s inappropriate behavior on set, which he has continuously denied.

