Home > NEWS

Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Bone Marrow Cancer

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood mogul whose alleged sexual misconduct fueled the #MeToo movement and who was recently indicted on new charges, has chronic myeloid leukemia.

“Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorized legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition,” said Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer in a statement provided to Variety. “It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

The former movie producer most recently appeared in a Manhattan court in September, his first time after undergoing heart surgery. He was wheeled in by courthouse security guards in a wheelchair and pleaded not guilty to the additional criminal sex act charge he was indicted on a week prior in New York.

Advertisement

His lawyer Arthur Aidala claimed that the disgraced movie producer “almost died” following emergency heart surgery. Weinstein had previously been hospitalized during the summer for other issues, including diabetes, along with contracted COVID-19 and double pneumonia while in the hospital.

In April, the New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction. The appeals court ruled that Weinstein’s original trial erred by allowing three additional accusers to testify about their own assault allegations when they should not have been permitted. Their testimonies were prejudiced against Weinstein and didn’t shed any light on the charges he faced; the appeals court vacated the conviction and ordered a retrial. The new trial was tentatively set for November, but it’s now eyeing an early 2025 date.

After becoming one of the most-accused figures of the #MeToo movement, Weinstein has continued to deny that he assaulted or raped anyone.

NBC was first to report the news of Weinstein’s cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement

via: Variety

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Say What Now? A Kidnapped Woman Punched Her Way Out of a Cinderblock Cell, Police Say She May Have Saved Countless Others

By: Walker
NEWS

Judge Joe Brown’s Unhinged Rant Aimed At VP Kamala Harris Goes Viral

By: Walker
NEWS

‘SNL’ Parodies Keith Lee, Nara Smith, and More in Hilarious TikTok Skit [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

SZA Says Katt Williams Told Her She Was Mentally Ill As a Compliment on Their Film Set

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Angelina Jolie Moves on From Brad Pitt After ‘Years of Celibacy’ By Shacking Up With British Rapper Akala, For Two-Day Hotel ‘Sexfest’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges

By: Walker
NEWS

Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah Among National Medal of Arts Recipients at White House Ceremony: ‘Crying Tears of Joy’

By: Walker
NEWS

Lamar Odom On Liam Payne, My Experience with ‘Pink Cocaine’… Drugs Made Me Hear Voices [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean Diddy Combs Children Express “United” Support for Dad Amid His Sex-Trafficking Charges

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B Blasts Prank Caller Who Reported Her Kids in Danger: ‘I Can’t Even Breathe Right Now’ [Video]

By: Walker