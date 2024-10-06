Harry and Meghan Divorce Rumors Reach Fever Pitch as Insiders Admit Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘Leading Very Separate Lives — and Will Continue To Do So’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex will professionally go different ways amid intense speculations that they will split.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry was spotted smiling from ear to ear during his trip to Africa without his wife, leading to rampant speculation surrounding the royal’s marital woes.

In the past, Harry and Meghan were known for their joint efforts in promoting charitable causes through their foundation, Archewell. However, Harry’s recent trips saw him flying solo.

The duke also ended up spending the night of his 40th birthday away from his wife as he spent it hiking with his friends.

Harry appeared at ten engagements in the last 15 days without Meghan by his side as he went on a “quasi-royal tour” across three locations, including New York, London and Lesotho.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives – and have a blueprint for doing so.

“They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry’s desire to return to the UK where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage.

“He’s hated their bids for stardom with Netflix and Spotify getting pulled and them ending up ridiculed, and he’s starting to miss England.

“He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals, and the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn’t be further away from that – and would seem alien to any blue-blooded English man, as it’s all about juicing and yoga.

“His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a ‘trial separation’ while they work this out.”

The last time Meghan was seen was the day before her husband’s birthday, and she was barely at their home in Montecito earlier this year when Harry was reportedly “moping around” by himself at a local cafe.

According to recent reports, the pair spent extended periods apart, but this was denied by sources close to the couple.

A Sussexes’ confidante insisted: “It is normal for couples to not do everything together.”

Their friends told outlets Harry and Meghan “remain a happy couple”, but they are professionally taking a twin-track approach where the mother of two explores Hollywood and her business endeavors.

An insider told People: “The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track.”

via: Radar Online