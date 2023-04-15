Halsey Schedules Intimate Summer Shows Benefiting LGBTQ+ Organizations

Halsey has announced a new string of string orchestra concerts that will benefit two LGBTQ+ support organizations, Hard Rock Heals and Outright International & Human Rights Campaign.

via: Rolling Stone

Tickets are on sale now for the three concerts scheduled for June 24 in Hollywood, Florida; June 30 in Gary, Indiana; and July 2 in Wheatland, California. The singer’s announcement follows the previously announced live ensemble performances she has planned at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on June 21 and 22. Those two performances are not connected to the Hard Rock benefit shows.

Halsey and Hard Rock will put forth proceeds and donations from the events to Hard Rock Heals and Outright International & Human Rights Campaign.

Outright International & Human Rights Campaign works in tandem with local, national, regional, and global organizations to advocate for collective laws and protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. The organization also strives to provide representation, funding, and access to services, emergency relief and response, and more.

“Outright International works with partners around the globe to strengthen the capacity of the LGBTIQ human rights movement, document and amplify human rights violations, and advocate for inclusion and equality,” the organization’s mission statement reads.

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation was founded in 2016 to pursue charity opportunities in connection to live music. “The foundation’s motto, Love.Amplifed., seeks to inspire us all to turn up the volume and deliver the message that lives can be improved by the healing power of music,” the Hard Rock website reads. “The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to health and wellness, disaster relief, humanitarian causes and more around the world.”

i’m playing a handful of intimate venues with a string ensemble this summer in partnership with Hard Rock Live to benefit LGBTQ+ organizations @OutrightIntl & @HRC ? tickets on sale now: https://t.co/i49aMwpBKw pic.twitter.com/RjaSNM3z2B — h (@halsey) April 14, 2023

Tickets for all three shows are currently on sale. More information can be found here.