Halle Berry Treats Fans To Rare Pics Of Daughter Nahla On Her 15th Birthday [Photo]

Notoriously private mom Halle Berry invited her 8.2 million Instagram followers to wish her daughter, Nahla, a happy 15th birthday.

via: AceShowbiz

On Thursday, March 16, the 56-year-old took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of her and her daughter. In the black-and-white image, which was placed in a frame, the two could be seen hugging and laughing.

Halle followed it up with another picture that saw Nahla posing on a hammock with her back toward the camera. In the third shot, the teen sat cross-legged on a white couch as she held a hat over her face.

In the caption of the post, Halle gushed, “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla.” The mom of two added, “She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel.”

The Oscar winner shares Nahla with her ex Gabriel Aubry. Meanwhile, she also shares 9-year-old son Maceo with her former husband, Olivier Martinez.

Halle has been raising her children away from the spotlight. “I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet,” she said in an interview with Today in 2019. “That just doesn’t feel right for me.

They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts,” Halle, who is currently dating Van Hunt, further elaborated. “I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs.”