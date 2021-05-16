Halle Berry Says 'Never Give Up on Love' as She Shares Sweet Kiss with Boyfriend Van Hunt [Photos]

Halle Berry is doing whatever the f*ck she wants.

via: People

On Saturday, the Oscar winner, 54, shared a sweet kiss with Hunt, 51, in a romantic snapshot that Berry posted to her Instagram account.

In the photo, Berry was dressed in a white shirt with green and pink bikini bottoms while wearing red sunglasses as she planted a smooch on Hunt, who wore a gray sweatshirt and green pants for the photo.

“We do this thing called whatever the f*ck we want! ?,” the X-Men actress wrote in the caption of her post.

Berry’s followers flooded the comments section of her post with supportive messages for the happy couple. “Keep doing it!! ????,” said Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais,” while Gabrielle Union wrote, “Yessssss ???,” and Ayesha Curry commented, “No wait !!!!! I’m obsessed ??????.” Thandie Newton also told Berry, “You guys are freakin hot.”

Meanwhile, Berry responded to fans in the comments section, raving about love. “Love wins,” one fan wrote to which the actress said: “I truly believe that. I’ll never stop fighting for ??.”

Another fan told Berry, “You give me hope. We are the same age.. twice divorced.. I’m disenchanted with dating and then I see you two.” Berry encouraged the fan, writing, “Never give up on love… Keep your heart open it will find you!”

Berry and Hunt went public with their relationship last September, around the time a source told PEOPLE that the couple had been seeing each other for “several months” and Hunt had already met Berry’s son Maceo, 7, and daughter Nahla, 13.

Another source told PEOPLE at the time that Berry and Hunt are “very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship.”

Hunt previously told Entertainment Tonight that he was “a completely different person” since meeting Berry. “I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life,” the musician said of their relationship.

In February, Berry raved about her boyfriend on Valentine’s Day in an Instagram post where she told her followers to “NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!”

“No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it,” the mom of two continued. “If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!”

We love to see Halle happy and in love.