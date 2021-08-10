Halle Berry Reflects on Lack of Opportunities After Oscar Win, Talks ‘Catwoman’ Film’s Reputation

Halle Berry says “it was surprising” that more movie roles didn’t pour in after her Oscar win

in 2002 for “Monster’s Ball.”

via: Complex

She’s the first and only woman of color to ever win the award, but in the years that followed her win she wasn’t given much of a chance to flaunt her acting talents. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Bruised director and star called her treatment in Hollywood after the win “surprising.”

“I thought they were going to just back up the truck and drop them off at my house, right? When you have a historic win like that, you think, ‘Oh, this is going to fundamentally change,'” she explained, after highlighting that she had struggled to land roles that white actresses were routinely offered. “It did fundamentally change me, but it didn’t change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way.”

Of course, one of the big roles she was offered was 2004’s infamous Catwoman, which is often regarded as one of the worst superhero films of all-time if not the worst. Despite the reputation the film holds, and the fact that Berry is clearly above the material in question, she insisted that she does not regret the choice to take on the role because of how well it paid.

“For me, it was one of the biggest paydays of my whole life, which, there’s nothing wrong with that,” she said. “I don’t want to feel like ‘Oh, I can only do award-worthy stuff.’ What is an award-worthy performance?” At the Golden Raspberry Awards in 2005, which “honors” the worst of Hollywood each year, Halle Berry even accepted her award for Worst Actress in person. The film also won Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay.

Read the full profile feature on Halle Berry here.

Halle is a full legend and deserves the respect of one.