Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Agree To New Custody Arrangement For Their Son

Halle Berry & her ex-husband Olivier Martinez have hashed out a deal to modify their son’s custody arrangement to accommodate for their summer vacations.

In new court documents, obtained by The Blast, Halle and Olivier have mapped out certain dates of weeks during the Summer for their designating custodial time with their son, and per their agreement, there will be “no restrictions on either parties’ ability to travel with Maceo outside of the State of California during their custodial times”. When Maceo travels for custodial exchanges, Halle and Olivier have agreed he will be accompanied by his nanny if he is not accompanied by either parent.

Halle and Olivier have agreed to meet and confer and exchange airline and transportation details relating to Maceo’s Summer travel and shall cooperate with each other in facilitating travel if required to do so. Their agreement also resolves any disputes they may have regarding “claimed entitlement to make-up time and how much make-up time each of them has the right to receive”. If Halle or Olivier want to make any changes to their current agreement, they must agree and confirm any change in writing, via email or text. The former couple signed off on their new Summer custody agreement last month, and their regular custodial arrangement will resume in September of this year.

The Academy Award-winning actress married actor, Olivier Martinez in France in July 2013, and after two years of marriage, Halle filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Halle and Olivier received a status judgment in December of 2019, and their split has been an amicable one so far.

We broke the story, Halle Berry had a huge victory in court earlier this year, slashing her child support payment in half to her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry. They share custody of their daughter Nahla, and a California judge signed off on Halle giving Gabriel $8,000 a month rather than $16,000 a month for child support. Halle announced her frustration about child support laws on her social media saying her previous child support order was “way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs,” adding the laws are “outdated” and “no longer reflect the modern world”.

Halle has come a long way with the fathers of her children. At one point, both Olivier and Gabriel were embroiled in civil harassment and restraining order cases against each other, with Gabriel Aubry showing up to court with a huge shiner! There had been a physical altercation between Olivier and Gabriel and the matter eventually was resolved.

