Halle Bailey Makes a Big Splash as Ariel in New 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer [Video]

Halle Bailey’s cinematic debut as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ is almost upon us.

During Sunday night’s Oscars, Melissa McCarthy (who plays Ursula in the film) and Halle premiered the first full trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ where we got a nice glimpse of what to expect.

Watch the video below for your first look at Sebastian, Flounder, Ursula, and all of your favorite characters below.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Into the Woods), with new music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.