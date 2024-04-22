Halle Bailey Gets Real About ‘Severe’ Postpartum Depression Battle After Son’s Birth | lovebscott.com

Halle Bailey is opening up about her postpartum depression battle three months after giving birth to son Halo.

via: Page Six

The actress compared the experience to “swimming in this ocean that’s [made up of] the biggest waves you’ve ever felt” in a recent Snapchat video.

“You’re trying not to drown, and you’re trying to come up for air,” she explained. “And you have those moments where you come up for air, and they feel like the most beautiful things, and it’s great. And then you have those moments where you’re drowning again.”

Bailey, 24, clarified that her mental health struggles “have nothing to do with” her 3-month-old son, Halo.

She gushed over the little one, calling him “perfect,” “beautiful” and “special.”

The singer admitted “it’s hard for [her] to be separated from [Halo] for more than 30 minutes at a time before” she “freak[s] out.”

She went on to thank her boyfriend, DDG, for being a “present” partner as her “severe, severe” depression became “really bad.”

The “Little Mermaid” star decided to share her story after being “triggered” by negative comments about her family on social media.

“Even though you may look up to certain people, and you think that they’re a celebrity, and they appear to have it all together, you never know what somebody is going through,” she said. “Especially someone who just had a baby, literally.”

The Grammy nominee kept her pregnancy under wraps until welcoming Halo.