Haley Joel Osment, Sixth Sense Star, Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication at California Ski Resort

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Haley Joel Osment was arrested for alleged public intoxication last week.

The actor was identified as an “unruly skier” at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area by the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, according to Entertainment Weekly. Osment was held by ski patrol until around 2 p.m. when police arrived and arrested him. He is no longer in custody. Charges have yet to filed against Osment and the Mono County district attorney will determine whether to prosecute the case.

Osment, who lost his home in the Eaton Fire earlier this year, has had occasional run-ins with the law. In 2006, he was charged with a DUI and marijuana possession after being involved in a car crash, and was sentenced to three years probation. In 2018, the actor was involved in a verbal scuffle at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, with police being called about an “unruly passenger.”

Although Osment is best known as a child actor, who memorably starred in The Sixth Sense, he has continued to appear onscreen in recent years. He co-starred in Zoë Kravitz’s 2024 directorial debut, Blink Twice, and he is set to play an undisclosed role in the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday. Recently, Osment joined the cast of Poker Face‘s Season Two, which will premiere May 8 on Peacock.

“I’ve done some really off-the-wall stuff, and stuff that people might not expect,” Osment told Rolling Stone of his career choices in 2015. “That’s one way to work through people’s expectations of you.”

via: Rolling Stone