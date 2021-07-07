Haitian First Lady Flown to Florida Hospital After Being Shot During Her Husband's Assassination

Haitian First Lady Martine Moïse is being treated for gunshot wounds in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after the fatal attack on her husband, President Jovenel Moïse.

via People:

Martine was airlifted from Haiti via Trinity Air Ambulance and arrived in Florida at approximately 3:30 p.m on Wednesday, WPLG Local 10 and the Miami Herald reported.

She was then transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to her arms and thigh, per WPLG Local 10. At the time of her arrival officials told the outlet the First Lady was in stable but critical condition.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. “We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moïse’s recovery. The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti.”

Martine was shot during the fatal attack of her husband earlier in the day. Martine and Jovenel wed in 1996 and welcomed three children throughout their marriage, per the Miami Herald.

Jovenel had been president of Haiti since 2017 and was 53 years old at the time of his death.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement that the late president was killed at home by “an unidentified group of individuals,” according to multiple outlets including CBS News.

Joseph added that the group “attacked the private residence of the president of the Republic and mortally wounded him.”

The Associated Press reported that Joseph referred to the killing of the president as a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.” According to the outlet, the people involved in the shooting posed as agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Haiti Police Chief Leon Charles later told the Associated Press four of the suspected killers were fatally shot by police and two have been arrested.

Prayers for her recovery.