Hailey Bieber Shares Cryptic Post About Rejection After Dispelling Justin Bieber Split Rumors

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Justin Bieber is ready to turn a new page in his music career. But whispers online claim that his desire for a fresh start has seeped into her private life. Now, the “Ghost” singer’s wife, model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber is stepping in to shut down the rumor mill.

The Rhode founder took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo dump called “some bits,” which included various selfies and product shots from her beauty line.

However, one specific photo stood out to netizens as it read, “I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose.”

Advertisement

Following her post, one person wrote in the comment section, “Yes mum … we still got purpose.”

“You’ve got this,show up for yourself,” a second person commented.

Meanwhile, another person referenced the questionable post, pointing out, “What about third post did someone notice?”

Advertisement

Since December, Hailey and Justin have been at the center of divorce rumors after pop culture podcaster Sloan Hooks theorized that they were feuding based on Instagram Stories they’ve been sharing.

“I just received a tip about Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, and it doesn’t look like things are going too well,” he said at the beginning of his video.

Hooks also pointed out that the two seemingly spent the holidays apart as Hailey, 28, shared photos from her girls’ trip to Anguilla with Lori Harvey and Justine Skye.

Netizens later noticed that Justin, 30, seemingly unfollowed the model on Instagram.

Advertisement

The “Baby” singer — who married Hailey in 2018 — later claimed via Instagram Stories that someone had hacked his account and unfollowed her.

Since then, they’ve attempted to dispel the rumors by taking a family trip to Aspen, Colo. and sharing loved-up pics.

An insider later told Page Six that the pair are “doing amazing and loving this new chapter as parents” after welcoming their son, Jack Blues, in August.

Our source also slammed the speculation and said the couple “thinks the rumors about them splitting are ridiculous.”

Advertisement

“They’re in love and doing great,” the insider shared.

“They ignore the headlines and rumors about their relationship as much as they can and instead focus on what’s the most important to them — their family, their careers, their friends and God.”

via: Page Six