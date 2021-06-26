H.E.R. Shuts Down Troll Who Said She Has 'No Hits' [Photos]

H.E.R. had to pull out the receipts on an internet troll who claimed she has no hits.

“You have no hits,” the Twitter user wrote.

H.E.R. came with receipts, firing back “thanks for asking” and posting images of her records that became RIAA platinum and gold-certified in 2020 and 2021, among them her 2018 collaboration with Khalid, “This Way” and her 2019 song “Hard Place.” She didn’t include an image of her two records that went platinum in 2019, “Could’ve Been” with Bryson Tiller and “Focus,” or “Losing,” which was certified gold that same year.

She also didn’t note that she’s won four Grammy Awards: two in 2018 for Best R&B Performance for “Best Part” and Best R&B Album for H.E.R., and two from 2020 for Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe” and Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagine.” She’s also been nominated for nine other awards, including 2018’s Best New Artist.

The California native released her new album Back of My Mind on June 18, with features from Ty Dolla Sign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Tiller, and YG. “I have this thing that I know—with or without the money, with or without popularity or impact or anything—this is still my thing and I think that that plays a big part in it,” H.E.R. said in a recent interview with Amazon Music about how she remains confident as an artist.

See H.E.R.’s response below.

