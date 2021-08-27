H.E.R. Joins the Cast of’ ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical

H.E.R. is set to make her film acting debut in Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical “The Color Purple.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award-winning artist has been cast in The Color Purple musical feature from Warner Bros. Studios. H.E.R. will portray the character of Squeak, a waitress-turned-aspiring singer who was played by Rae Dawn Chong in the original 1985 film.

News of H.E.R.’s casting comes just a day after Corey Hawkins (In the Heights) was announced as one of the cast members. The forthcoming feature is a film adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical based Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. Blitz Bazawule has been tapped to direct the Warner Bros. project, with Marcus Gardley handling the screenplay.

The musical will be produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg; the former starred in 1985’s The Color Purple film, and the latter served as director. Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, and Mara Jacobs are also executive producing.

In her recent cover story for Variety, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer expressed her interest in acting, saying she was eager to take on comedic and dramatic roles.

“There is so much I want to do. People don’t really get to see my comedic and fun side, except for when I’m impersonating my aunt,” she said. “But I definitely want to do a lot more voice-overs, and comedy, but also some serious roles — I’m trying to do it all, I know. Whatever it is, one thing at a time. I’m gonna get there.”

The Color Purple musical feature is expected to premiere Dec. 20, 2023.

