Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis Welcome Their Second Baby Together [Photos]

Gucci Mane is the proud father of a baby girl!

Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, has given birth to their second baby together, a daughter.

Iceland arrived on Wednesday.

“Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” the proud dad gushed via Instagram Thursday.

“Our little princess is here!” Ka’oir Davis wrote in a post of her own. “Beautiful & Healthy!”

The 38-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in a September 2022 post.

“Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” the model wrote at the time, referencing her and the rapper’s 2-year-old son.

In the sweet social media upload, the then-expectant star showed her husband, 42, holding a positive pregnancy test.

The couple got engaged in November 2016, tied the knot in October 2017 and welcomed Ice in December 2020.

Both Ka’oir Davis and the “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper, whose real name is Radric Davis, have children from previous relationships.

Mane is the father of son Keitheon with ex Sheena Evans, while the businesswoman has two daughters and a son.

Ka’oir Davis explained to Charlamagne Tha God in 2017 why she keeps her eldest kids out of “the limelight.”

“It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private,” she explained during the “Breakfast Club” appearance. “I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”

However, the couple don’t shy away from showing Ice’s face via Instagram, even making an account under the little one’s name.

In June, Ka’oir Davis honored her partner on Father’s Day with a sweet slideshow of snaps with their toddler.

“Happy Fathers Day Babe!” she gushed at the time. “You’ve been nothing but an awesome cool DAD! So hands on, loving, caring & patient ! We love u DADDA.”