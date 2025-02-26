Home > NEWS

Grey’s Anatomy Enlists Lena Waithe for Multi-Episode Arc

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Lena Waithe is scrubbing into Grey’s Anatomy: The Emmy winner is set to appear in two episodes of the ABC medical drama, beginning Thursday, March 13.

She will play Dr. Evynn Moore, a brilliant and savvy former student of Catherine Fox’s (Debbie Allen) who visits Grey Sloan to help her on a unique case which happens to be for her wife, played by Andrea Bordeaux.

Currently booked for two episodes, Waithe will first appear in Episode 2110, “Jump (for My Love),” which premieres March 13. In it, Meredith and Nick return to Grey Sloan to treat a liver transplant patient. Meanwhile, Bailey hosts an intern retreat at her home and Winston and Ben aid an unexpected crash victim.

After a winter hiatus, Grey’s Anatomy‘s current 21st season returns with originals March 6.

Waithe, a writer, producer, actor, and founder of the Hillman Grad production company, is known for her work on Netflix’s Master of None, which earned her a writing Emmy; Showtime’s long-running drama The Chi, which she created, and the movie Queen & Slim, which she wrote. Waithe’s recent producing credits include the Emmy-nominated documentary Being Mary Tyler Moore, the 2023 Sundance films A Thousand and One and Kokomo City, as well the Tony-nominated play, Ain’t No Mo’. In November, Waithe launched her podcast series, Legacy Talk. She is repped by WME and Blue Marble Management.

via: Deadline

