‘Good Doctor’ Star Antonia Thomas Exits Series After Four Seasons

‘The Good Doctor’ star Antonia Thomas is leaving the series ahead of the show’s fifth season.

via Variety:

Thomas has been with the ABC medical drama since it began in the role of Dr. Claire Browne, but will not return for the fifth season. “The Good Doctor” was renewed by ABC back in May.

In addition to her role in “The Good Doctor,” Thomas is known for starring in shows such as “Misfits” and “Lovesick.” She also recently appeared in Steve McQueen’s critically-acclaimed anthology “Small Axe.” Her film roles include projects such as “Freedoms Name Is Mighty Sweet,” “Sunshine on Leith,” and “Survivor.”

“The Good Doctor” has proven to be a very strong performer in delayed viewing, rising 397% above its live+same day audience in adults 18-49 for a 2.98 rating this season across all platforms after 35 days of playback. In the same time frame, it also averaged 12.1 million viewers per episode in Season 4.

David Shore developed the series, which is based on the South Korean medical drama of the same name. Shore also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature produce.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy,

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.

We wonder what happened…