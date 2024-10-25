GloRilla Surprises Fans By Rocking Fake Baby Bump on Instagram

BY: Walker Published 43 mins ago

In addition to her music and signature Memphis accent, GloRilla is known for her sense of humor, putting it on display with a few pics of her rocking a faux baby bump.

While GloRilla did not caption the photos, she caught the attention of her famous fans in the comments, with Latto writing, “Gloria, gone on,” while Muni Long added, “You play!” along with a laughing emoji.

The rapper, however, is not pregnant, and actually discussed parenthood in a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God. “I do want to have kids, but not my own kids. I want to do a surrogate,” she said. “I want somebody else to have my baby. I want them to have my DNA, but I don’t want to have it.”

She continued, “I just don’t want to actually have a baby… All my friends have kids, and they’re restricted a lot when they’re pregnant. I’m like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to go through that.”

Earlier this month, GloRilla dropped her debut album, GLORIOUS, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, T-Pain and more.

“Last year, I was supposed to drop my debut album, but I was still just getting used to stuff and working a lot,” Glo told Billboard of the project. “When the top of the year came, I had the project basically done. I was like, ‘OK, I gotta give them the mixtape before I give them the album,’ because I went the whole year without dropping anything. That’s why I said I was gonna give them the mixtape first, get em’ back used to me first, give ’em a feel of me, and then that’s gonna prep me for the album. The mixtape did good and did what it was supposed to do, which prepped me for my album.”

You can watch the full interview below.