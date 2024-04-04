GloRilla Sidesteps Damian Lillard Question On 'Club Shay Shay' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Shannon Sharpe asked GloRilla the question everyone wants to know the answer to, did her flirtatious shot at NBA superstar Damian Lillard actually work.

During the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in February, GloRilla posed alongside Milwaukee Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and posted the photo on X. That read, “Who n**** dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo” and “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.”

On Wednesday, April 3, GloRilla appeared on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay. Host Shannon Sharpe acknowledged GloRilla had “shot one of those Steph Curry shots” in the form of flirtation toward Dame and asked, “Did it go in?” GloRilla awkwardly giggled before expertly avoiding actually answering the question, saying, “The halfcourt shot? You know, at the end of the day, the day gon’ end.” Sharpe’s last-ditch effort (“It went in”) to get an admission was met with more ambiguous giggles.

Although she wasn’t willing to talk about Lillard she did show love to another NBA Star. The rapper expressed her appreciation for LeBron James’ cosign of her new song. Glo unleashed her track “Yeah Glo!” back in February and it’s been clicking with fans and critics ever since. The song jumped into the top half of the Hot 100 a few weeks ago and has stuck.

“LeBron knew the words! I can watch LeBron rap songs and not know the words for real. He knew ‘Yeah Glo!’ That was good for him because he don’t be knowing songs for real. … Nobody can tell me ish. I got LeBron co-sign and I got Shannon co-signing me.” – @GloTheofficial pic.twitter.com/w2Jo3zIW0Q — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 3, 2024