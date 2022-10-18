GloRilla Says She Hasn't Made "One Red Cent" From "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"

Despite the success of her breakout hit, GloRilla says she has not made a single dime.

GloRilla hit up her personal Facebook page with a post in direct response to comments made by Hitkidd, the producer of her smash single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” After Hitkidd publicly tweeted claims that there may be a potential legal battle on the horizon regarding rights to the acclaimed song, GloRilla clapped back at the Memphis producer by implying that Hitkidd is the only one getting paid off the track that made Glo one of the fastest-rising rap stars in recent memory.

“Nigga done made so much money from ‘F.N.F.’ and I haven’t made not one red cent (other than shows),” wrote the recent CMG signee on Facebook. “But I’m still prospering ’cause guess what? I can rap in real life and ain’t no MF one-hit-wonder. I wrote every single lyric in every single song I ever put out and even after all this, I still got love for Hitkidd ’cause we came up together, even doe he been going behind my back ever since the song blew but dat’s another story for another day. I just hate da fact he had to bring da business to social media when I could’ve been came out about the snake shit he been doing to me.”

GloRilla’s pointed call-out aimed at Hitkidd was prompted by a series of tweets posted by the increasingly popular producer on Sunday evening. Without mentioning anyone specific by name, Hitkidd implied that GloRilla and her team are currently attempting to take legal action against him regarding ownership rights of the aforementioned song, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” The track’s producer also accused GloRilla of doing some shady business dealings behind his back ahead of her upcoming debut EP, Anyways Life’s Great.

“So basically, these folks are trying to take me to court over ‘F.N.F.’ because they want to own the song, but they want to own the song to put it on this EP, which both parties knew,” tweeted Hitkidd. “So tell me how you gone put ‘F.N.F.’ in your contract without telling me after I told you and your manager, every day that we was in L.A. with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sign you because of ‘F.N.F.,’ so watch out. I also told you to let me know when labels reach out so we can be on the same page, but you still went and signed my song without telling me.”

At this time, both posts from Hitkidd and GloRilla have been deleted.