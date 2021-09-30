Girl, That's Nasty: Arby’s to Drop a Sweatsuit That Smells Like Smoked Meat

Arby’s is getting into the fashion business…sort of.

To celebrate the launch of their Real Country Style Rib Sandwich, they’re dropping Smoked Sweats — a burgundy sweatsuit, made in collaboration with the apparel company Stateline, that smells like smoked meat.

via Complex:

“When you’re sitting in a smokehouse, smoking the meat for Arby’s Real Country Style Rib Sandwich for hours and hours over real hickory wood, your brain starts to wander,” Arby’s said on its website. “You begin to wonder what a pair of premium sweats might smell like if they, too, were smoked over hickory wood for hours. Well, Arby’s found out.”

Smoked Sweats will be available on Oct. 4 at noon EST. Hoodies will cost $65, while the sweatpants will run you $50.

Arby’s latest sweatsuit offering comes nearly four years after Arby’s held a giveaway where people needed to use the hashtag #meatsweats while showcasing their favorite way to enjoy meat on social media in order to score a sweatsuit that featured a close-up shot of meat slices.

The overwhelming response to the announcement of Smoked Sweats was the same, tiresome meat sweats joke, but some people expressed some real concerns about how repugnant it can be wearing the meat-scented sweatsuit, or be around the person who actually chose to cop one.

Who wants to walk around smelling like meat? Girl, that’s nasty.