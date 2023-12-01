Girl Bye: George Santos is Expelled from Congress in a Historic Vote

The House voted on a motion that would expel New York Republican Rep. George Santos from the chamber.

Expulsion is the most severe form of punishment for a lawmaker in the House, and only five members have ever been expelled from the chamber. It requires a two-thirds majority vote to succeed – a high bar to clear.

Santos, the New York Republican whose tapestry of lies and schemes made him a figure of national ridicule and the subject of a 23-count federal indictment.

It was a bipartisan vote by his peers, the vote ended with 310 yays and 115 nays.

he move consigned Mr. Santos, who over the course of his short political career invented ties to the Holocaust, Sept. 11 and the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, to a genuine place in history: He is the first person to be expelled from the House without first being convicted of a federal crime or supporting the Confederacy.

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to schedule a special election to replace him.