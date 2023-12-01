Von Miller Arrest: Bills LB Turns Himself in on Assault Charge, Gets Released on Bond After Incident in Dallas

Police say Miller got into a verbal argument with a pregnant woman that escalated to assault.

Von Miller, facing an arrest warrant for a domestic violence case in Dallas, turned himself in Thursday afternoon, according to police. Glenn Heights City Jail released Miller on a $5,000 bond posted by Express Bail Bond, according to CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Glenn Heights Police Chief Nick Bristow has confirmed to WFAA that Von Miller turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department on assault charges at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills linebacker’s longtime girlfriend has accused him of assaulting her at their home in Dallas on Wednesday morning. The warrant was for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person, which is a third-degree felony.

The preliminary investigation determined Miller and the victim got into a verbal argument and Miller assaulted the victim. Miller left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was not transported to a hospital, but was treated for minor injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the Bills said in a statement, via NFL Media. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

Miller was under investigation by the Parker, Colorado police department in 2021, but the district attorney declined to move forward with the charges. Details regarding the investigation were not disclosed.

Miller, 34, is in the middle of his second season with the Bills. Buffalo is currently on its bye week.