Ginuwine Reveals What He’s Doing to Get Back Into Shape at 53: ‘500 Sit Ups 600 Push Ups’ [Photos]

Ginuwine is working to get his body back at 53.

Earlier this week, the R&B legend hopped on Instagram to celebrate the two-week mark of a new fitness routine. Ginuwine shared a photo of his abs alongside a caption in which he detailed his regimen and diet plan.

“I’m proud of myself after two weeks I’m just saying I had NO definition AT ALL,” he wrote. “I ain’t stopping gotta get ripped, back to the basics 500 sit ups 600 push ups a day water water water broccoli carrots potatoes and a chicken breast sandwich everyday I will get back trust me.”

Ginuwine concluded the post by teasing new music. “I’m just trying to get back right and get this body together again letsgoooo inspire me help me I’m working let me represent YOU…..please !!!!!! Dont hate HELP!!! then NEW MUSIC.”

He followed that up with another post, writing, “Say it from the heart we gonna get there Fosho!!!! By all means necessary.”

Ginuwine’s new physique comes as he prepares to hit the stage next month in Las Vegas.

The “Differences” singer will join forces with Dru Hill on Jan. 14 to perform a one-night only show at the Theater at Virgin Hills Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, back in October Ginuwine, Tyrese, and Tank announced the return of their supergroup TGT, which teamed up for the 2013 project Three Kings.

“I knew it would happen,” Ginuwine captioned an Instagram clip of the trio’s recent reunion. “I just want it to be perfect for each and every individual we come together to say we are Kings so let’s move forward I appreciate the love we get now let’s go!!!! … @therealtank and @tyrese my brothas for life.”

He just needs to spend more time around Tank. He’ll get there!

