Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Announces He’s Retiring After 2025 Because Boxing ‘is Trash, Garbage’

Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Gervonta “Tank” Davis could step into the ring for the antepenultimate time against Lamont Roach on March 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“After next year, I’m out of it,” Davis, 30, announced at a launch press conference for his WBA lightweight title defense against WBA super featherweight champion Roach. “Yeah, out of this sport.”

The announcement came as a suprise to fans as Davis says he’s simply not into the sport anymore. “S***’s trash,” Davis said. “This s*** is trash, garbage. Fed up. I’m fed up with the whole s***.”

“I just want to be able to make money and stay out the way, that’s it,” Davis continued. “I want to be living without being seen.”

Before retirement- fans are hoping for a match with Shakur Stevenson.

“For what? What has Shakur done?” Davis asked rhetorically. “What has he done in the sport? He hasn’t done nothing. Keyshawn Davis is looking way better than him, and Keyshawn hasn’t even done nothing. I’m afraid of what?”

“For us fighters to be afraid of someone, it has to be someone who’s hitting us and hurting us. [Stevenson] doesn’t have no offense, everything is defense. Defense only wins in basketball and football. That sh*t don’t win in boxing.”

via: Hot97

