Gervonta Davis Pleads Guilty Over 2020 Hit-and-Run Crash

Gervonta Davis has just pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses in his hit-and-run case.

via: Complex

An ESPN report revealed that Davis pleaded guilty to four counts on Thursday, all in connection with the hit-and-run that left four people injured. Davis is now set to be sentenced on May 5.

Details of the crash were first made public in February 2021 by way of a Baltimore Sun piece citing an incident report from the Baltimore Police Department. At the time, charges had not yet been filed, with the investigation into the crash being described at the time by both a police rep and a spokesperson for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office as still in progress.

Complex has reached out to the Baltimore Police Department and the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office for comment.

This is a developing story.