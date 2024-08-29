George Clooney Reportedly 'Fighting to Save Marriage to Amal': 'They're More Like Roommates Than Lovers!' | www.lovebscott.com

George Clooney is reportedly desperate to save his and Amal Clooney’s marriage ahead of their 10-year anniversary next month.

George Clooney has been desperately clinging to wife Amal Clooney – and insiders say the Hollywood heartthrob is now going all out to put the sizzle back into his marriage following a long stint of leading separate lives.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 63-year-old actor was recently seen clutching the 46-year-old attorney tightly during an August 2 date night in Italy.

An insider said: “He’s started to really worry about losing Amal and making way more time to connect with her because it suddenly dawned on him they’re becoming more like roommates than lovers.

“She’s still very young and vibrant, and George can’t exactly ignore their age gap.”

The Ocean’s Eleven superstar, father to seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, has also been in a panic over his fading looks.

A source said: “He’s starting to show his age, and it’s freaking him out. If he wants to hang on to Amal, he needs to make a big effort to keep sweeping her off her feet.

“They need to keep the passion alive, so George is becoming Mr. Romance.”

The couple, who will celebrate a decade of marriage on September 27, recently relocated to Provence, France and “got so caught up in the move it was hard to focus on the relationship”.

An insider said: “But George is making their marriage a huge priority. They’re having romantic lunches and going on long walks after dinner.

“He’s desperate to get the passion firing and doing sweet things like surprising her in bed with her favorite croissants and buying her perfumes.

“‘Happy wife, happy life’ is his motto and he’s putting his money and time where his mouth is.”

Other insiders cited the couple’s busy work schedules as one reason why George and Amal Clooney are growing distant after 10 years of marriage.

Although the Gravity star said “we can’t be more than a week apart” when he and the human rights lawyer married in September 2014, it’s apparently proved difficult to keep up in the past few years.

A source said: “They are both hard-core workaholics, so it’s like they’re in their own little bubble. They are in two very different worlds 90% of the day. They’re leading separate lives.

“Neither of them thinks twice about putting in 18-hour days on projects they’re passionate about. The only time they really have to overlap is when they’re on vacation. They both have their own staff and friends, and there’s not a lot of crossover.”

As previously reported, Clooney’s marriage troubles come after Hollywood turned its back on the Burn After Reading star because he penned a New York Times op-ed calling for President Joe Biden to step aside from this year’s election race.

Although Biden, 81, did ultimately withdraw from the race and endorse Kamala Harris, 59, on July 21, Clooney still faced backlash for what many called a “traitorous” move.

The actor has also clashed with Quentin Tarantino after the 61-year-old Pulp Fiction director said Clooney was no longer one of Hollywood’s leading movie stars.

Clooney told Tarantino to “f— off” over the remark and has since demanded an apology.

via: RadarOnline.com