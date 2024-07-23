George Clooney Endorses Kamala Harris for President After Controversial Op-Ed Demanding Biden Drop Out | www.lovebscott.com

George Clooney has endorsed Kamala Harris for President of the United States after penning an essay calling for Joe Biden to step aside adn not seek reelection.

via THR:

The actor and influential Democratic donor announced his support for the current vice president and her quest for the Oval Office on Tuesday morning.

“President Biden has shown what true leadership is,” Clooney wrote in a statement shared with CNN. “He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.”

The move comes as Harris has secured enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party’s official nominee for president, according to an Associated Press survey, with Harris quickly locking down 2,668 delegates — well above the 1,976 she needs to win the first ballot.

Harris has also racked up a record $81 million in grassroots donations in the first 24 hours since Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed his vp on Sunday.

Clooney penned a devastating guest essay for The New York Times in early July calling on Biden to step down for the good of the country. “We are not going to win in November with this president,” Clooney predicted. “On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate.”

The essay sparked a wave of criticism from hardcore Biden supporters, and was also criticized among some supporters of Donald Trump — including Trump himself — who were eager to see Biden remain in the race.

Other celebrities who have voiced support of Harris since Sunday include singer Demi Lovato, who posted a photo of herself and Harris. Also, Jamie Lee Curtis declared that Harris is “SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women’s rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide.” And singer John Legend wrote on Threads, [Harris is ready for this fight and I’m excited to help her in any way I can.”

And literally overnight, big-dollar Democratic donors who’d been nervously sitting on their checkbooks have been lining up to shower millions on their candidate.

Well…he got what he wanted.