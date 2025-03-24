George Clooney Doubles Down on 2024 Decision to Pull His Support From Joe Biden, Trump Responds

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

George Clooney is doubling down on his decision last year to stop supporting Joe Biden during the presidential election, prompting a brutal response by Donald Trump.

In a Truth Social post Sunday night, the president laid bare his thoughts on a 60 Minutes segment with George Clooney that evening and criticized the actor yet again for his political views.

“Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit,” Trump wrote. “He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for ‘Kamala,’ only to soon realize that that was not going to work out too well.”

Advertisement

“60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted Fake answers into her disastrous interview, aired just before Election Day, in one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history…And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!”

Aired Sunday, Clooney’s interview dove into his Broadway debut as part of the production and cast for the play Good Night, and Good Luck—a drama chronicling journalist Edward R. Murrow’s pursuit of truth in a turbulent media and political landscape.

In Clooney’s eyes, the parallels between the play and current realities are lucidly pointed, with the actor explicitly referring to Trump’s settlement with ABC News and ongoing lawsuit with CBS as examples.

Advertisement

“When the other three estates fail, when the judiciary and the executive and the legislative branches fail us, the fourth estate has to succeed,” Clooney said. “ABC has just settled a lawsuit with the Trump administration. And CBS News is in the process … We’re seeing this idea of using government to scare or fine or use corporations—to make journalists smaller.”

“Governments don’t like the freedom of the press. They never have,” the actor continued. “And that goes for whether you are a conservative or a liberal or whatever side you’re on. They don’t like the press.”

The Oscar winner also addressed an explosive op-ed he wrote last summer for The New York Times calling on then-President Joe Biden to step down from the 2024 presidential ticket.

“I’ll make it kind of easy. I was raised to tell the truth,” Clooney explained on 60 Minutes. “I had seen the president up close for this fundraiser, and I was surprised. And so I feel as if there was a lot of profiles in cowardice in my party through all of that,” the actor, a lifelong Democrat, added.

Advertisement

“And I was not proud of that. And I also believed I had to tell the truth.”

In his op-ed, Clooney repeatedly mentioned Biden’s age as a cause for concern and wrote that the “fight against time” was “one battle” Biden couldn’t win.

“None of us can,” he continued. “It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

At the time, Trump clapped back at Clooney’s essay on social media and panned the A-lister as a “fake movie actor” who “never came close to making a great movie.”

Advertisement

“What does Clooney know about anything?” the president asked. “Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”

via: Daily Beast