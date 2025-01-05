‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Engaged to Michelle Lundstrom After Divorcing Wife Who Got Pregnant by Another Man

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

A wedding is on the horizon for General Hospital vet Steve Burton.

Burton is engaged to Michelle Lundstrom a little more than a year after he finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Sheree Gustin, who was pregnant by another man.

“Engaged 1/3/25,” the actor, 54, captioned the post on Instagram Saturday.

“Jeremiah 29:11: ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”

In the post, the couple shared a reel of the moment Burton got down on one knee and popped the question.

Burton’s engagement comes nearly three years after he revealed he was leaving his then-wife, Gustin, 47, because she was pregnant with another man’s child.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine,” Burton wrote on his Instagram Stories in May 2022.

The dad of three added that he and Gustin, whom he wed in January 1999, would still be co-parenting their three kids: Mackena, 21, Jack, 18, and Brooklyn, 10.

Burton and Gustin finalized their divorce in December 2023 and two months later, she gave birth to baby No. 5 but did not disclose if the same man had fathered her fourth and fifth babies.

Last June, the “Young and the Restless” alum went public with Lundstrom when they attended the Daytime Emmy Awards together.

That same month, the recipe creator took to Instagram to share red carpet snaps of them at the event.

“Our first red carpet together. It was a dream of a night from beginning to end. Thank you for all the beautiful kind comments & messages. I’m truly grateful,” she captioned the post.

via: Page Six