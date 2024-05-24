Gayle King Presses Lenny Kravitz About His Dating Life In Hilarious ‘CBS Mornings’ Moment: “Do You Have A Significant Other In Your Life? And Can I Beat Her A**?” | lovebscott.com

Shooters shoot! And that’s exactly what CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King did when Lenny Kravitz joined her for a sit-down interview.

“Do you have a significant other in your life, and can I beat her ass if she is?” the journalist, 69, bluntly asked Kravitz, 59, on “CBS Mornings” Thursday. “Oops, did I say that out loud?”

“Wow,” the “American Woman” singer responded with a laugh, seemingly caught off guard by the remark.

WHY WOULD GAYLE KING SAY THAT?????!!!!!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/8dCXkYkJic — Prince Lamon (@RoyalPrince01) May 24, 2024

King clarified that she is “nonviolent” before further pressing, “But do you have a partner? Do you have love in your life?”

Kravitz, who was promoting his 12th studio album, “Blue Electric Light,” replied, “Right now, I’m just open.”

When King asked whether Kravitz was “even looking” for a partner, he responded, “It’s hard not to look.

“When you desire something, you’re looking for it, but I find that when you don’t look is when you find it.”

The “I Believe in Love Again” singer recognized that in the past he has said he was “ready” for a serious relationship when, in fact, he wasn’t.

However, he added, “But I can say that I’ve never felt how I feel now.”

Although Kravitz appears to be single, the “Fly Away” singer was spotted spending time with Mexican model Ana Paula Valle in 2023.

The fling appears to have fizzled, as the “Again” singer’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, pointed out during his Walk of Fame ceremony in March that his “relationship with a netted shirt is probably [his] longest one.”

Lenny has only been married once — to Zoë’s mother, Lisa Bonet — from 1987 to 1993.

King, for her part, is also divorced. She was married to William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993.

