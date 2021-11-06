Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Slams Him For Embodying His 'Terrible' Father He Used To Mock Onstage [Photo]

They announced their divorce earlier this year and since that time, the world has learned the intimate details of Gary Owen’s marriage.

Gary Owen’s estranged wife continued to call him out publicly amid divorce. Kenya Duke, who filed for dicorce from the comedian months prior, slammed him once again for embodying his “terrible” father he used to mock onstage.

Kenya dragged her ex on Instagram on Friday, November 5. “@garyowencomedy (aka Trevor from Bumble) can you please stop lying about paying the mortgage, I paid it. Let me know, if you want the receipt. Those squatters that you talk about living here, they don’t. We only got 1 problem a lying narcissist and he don’t live here no more,” she first argued.

“I am over here doing me. We don’t bother you at all for nothing. You push too far. The daddy you so viciously talk about on stage, about how terrible he was to you, when he was in his 20’s is who you are at 48 years old,” she added. “We haven’t had a meeting yet about this divorce and you are already starting.”

Kenya went on to inform fans that she’s launching a new podcast. “Podcast dropping Nov 18th and I got some stuff to talk about. ‘You ain’t got to lie, Craig. You ain’t got to lie’ #2mics1divorce #Damn,” she concluded.

Kenya and Gary called it quits after nearly two years together. Kenya, who share two adult children with her now-ex, then submitted the divorce papers in March.

In June, Kenya accused Gary of being a “deadbeat” father since he had not seen their children nor supported them financially for months. Addressing her estranged husband, Kenya pointed out, “You haven’t supported us since April 1st.”

“Nothing, nada, zero not electric, water, gas, not insurance (medical, dental, life, car, house, etc.), not groceries, not maintenance for the house, not the gas or maintenance of the cars, not the platinum card I got for us (because you wanted one) and you couldn’t get one (on your own), not the cell phone you had for 23 years,” she further fumed. “Instead you just got another phone number and didn’t pay the bill. All of our bills are attached to my SSN and credit. You have paid the $4500 mortgage that is attached to your SSN and credit (for the 1st time) but that is it.”

Earlier this year, Owen addressed his divorce on the Wendy Williams Show and said it was his intention to keep everything behind the scenes, but Duke continues to make things public.