Garth Brooks Calls Sexual Assault Lawsuit Extortion and Defamation

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Garth Brooks has responded to a claim he allegedly raped a makeup artist 5 years ago, calling the shocking allegation a straight-up shakedown.

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face,” Brooks, 62, said Thursday, October 3, in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another,” he continued. “We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

“I want to play music tonight,” he added. “I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”

Brooks was named in a Thursday, October 3, complaint obtained by Us, in which an anonymous woman claimed that the country singer raped her in 2019 while she was working as a hairstylist for him. (CNN was first to break the news.)

In the lawsuit, the hairstylist (referred to as Jane Roe) alleged that she started working for Brooks in 2017 after frequently handling the glam for his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Roe also claimed that Brooks sent her sexually explicit text messages, repeatedly exposed his genitals in her presence and made “repeated remarks” about “having a threesome” with Yearwood, 60. (Brooks and Yearwood have been married since 2005 following respective divorces.)

via: US Weekly

