Garcelle Beauvais Has Tested Positive for COVID-19 [Photo + Video]

Garcelle Beauvais, a co-host of “The Real” talk show, has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Instagram Monday morning.

She stated that she felt okay, and most likely will continue to feel okay due to her being vaccinated. Her son’s are currently testing negative and they will continue to test as a precaution.

With COVID protocols Garcelle is expected to miss up to 10 days from the show. Although the actress and host stated she may pop up virtually for Girl Chat.

We send Garcelle, love and healing energy.

Also you can catch the One and Only B. Scott on “The Real” this Wednesday December 15, check local listings for time.

It’s an ALL-NEW week of shows and we’re kicking things off with comedian @RoyWoodJr and actor Gianni Paolo! @Karrueche, @itisIjudyreyes, and @lovebscott also drop by, and we get the inside scoop on @Meghan_Trainor and singer/songwriter @EsterDean’s new project! pic.twitter.com/tamRSpZpNj — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) December 12, 2021