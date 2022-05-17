Garcelle Beauvais on ‘Tensions’ with Lisa Rinna: ‘It's Like Seeing an Ex'

Garcelle Beauvais says her relationship with Lisa Rinna is quite awkward these days.

via Page Six:

“There are tensions, so it’s like seeing an ex-boyfriend,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 55, exclusively told Page Six Monday at the 2022 NBCUniversal upfront at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York City.

Beauvais went on to say that she “[doesn’t] know” how to describe the current state of her friendship with Rinna, 58, as she hasn’t seen her frenemy in quite some time.

However, the pair are set to present together — alongside the rest of the “RHOBH” cast — at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show on June 5. The series is nominated for Best Docu-Reality Show.

Beauvais told Page Six that she anticipates her backstage interactions with Rinna to be “quiet.”

“We haven’t done that yet, but I’m sure it will be [super uncomfortable] because we don’t want to give anything away because of the reunion,” she said, implying a plan to curtail conversations with the former Depends spokesperson until they step on stage with Andy Cohen.

Asked if she hopes to one day repair her relationship with Rinna — a fellow actress whom Beauvais knew for decades before “Beverly Hills” — the “Love Me as I Am” author seemed indifferent.

“We have to see how it plays out this season. I don’t want to jump the gun, I don’t know,” she said. “I just feel like we have to see where we land by the reunion. We see the episodes two days before they come out, so you don’t really get to see an entire season and see how it plays out.”

Beauvais and Rinna first butted heads over the former’s defense of Denise Richards throughout Season 10. The “Coming 2 America” star vocally disagreed with Rinna’s decision to dig into Richards’ alleged hookup with ex-“Housewife” Brandi Glanville.

During Season 11, Rinna accused Beauvais of not expressing enough thanks to her husband, Harry Hamlin, for gifting Beauvais a homemade jar of pasta sauce. The two also grew further apart as Beauvais questioned Erika Jayne about her ongoing legal woes as Rinna grew closer with the embattled “Pretty Mess” singer.

Meanwhile, Rinna is campaigning against Beauvais’ close pal, Sutton Stracke, on social media. Rinna has seemingly held a grudge against Stracke, 50, for claims made last fall about her attendance at Elton John’s 2019 Oscars party.

Stracke previously said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that she invited Rinna and Hamlin, 70, as her guests to the annual charity event and never received a “thank you.”

Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story this month that she and Hamlin have been attending John’s event since 2006 and asserted that she and the actor were “never guests of Sutton Stracke ever.”

More recently, Rinna branded Stracke a “gold digger” and claimed that the cashmere designer accumulated her wealth solely through her 2016 divorce from millionaire financier Christian Stracke.

That insult came in response to Stracke’s remarks on the “Beverly Hills” Season 12 premiere, sniping that Rinna’s friend Jayne, 50, was only interested in dating “rich” menafter filing for divorce from disgraced attorney Tom Girardi in November 2020.

“It’s unfortunate because I feel that Sutton’s always getting the brunt of it,” Beauvais told Page Six of Rinna’s online attacks. “But [Sutton] is stronger than you think.”

The former co-host of “The Real” teased that Stracke finds her voice — and a stronger will to defend herself against both Rinna and Jayne — throughout the latest “RHOBH” installment.

“I’m happy that you’re finally seeing her stand up,” Beauvais said. “It’s great.”

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.