Garcelle Beauvais Slams Rumor She Uses Ozempic to Lose Weight: ‘I’m Not Playing With That’

Garcelle Beauvais is shutting down any speculation that she’s taking Ozempic for weight loss.

via: US Weekly

After a photo of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, and her costar Sutton Stracke was shared via the official Bravo Twitter account on Saturday, June 10, one fan questioned whether Beauvais had experimented with the weight loss drug.

“Gracelle [sic] has slimmed down quite a bit. Ozempic?? Or healthy eating?” the Twitter user wrote.

The Jamie Foxx Show alum shot back: “Don’t even start with that ozempic thing I’m not playing with that!!!”

Stracke, 51, supported her costar, commenting, “Gettem!”

The fan’s speculation comes after several Bravolebrities have admitted to using the prescription drug — which is typically used to help type 2 diabetes patients with blood sugar — to slim down.

Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi revealed in a Thursday, June 8, Instagram video that she is taking a break from Ozempic injections after the medication caused her to lose more weight than she intended.

“When I started semaglutide shots, I was 138 pounds. Now, I’m about 110 pounds. As you can see, I’ve lost a little more weight than I was anticipating to lose,” the California native, 41, explained. “I decided I’m only going to weigh myself on the days of my injections just to document it. And on April 30, I got on the scale, and I saw 111 pounds.”

Gharachedaghi previously opened up about using a generic version of the popular drug in February.

“I am on the weight loss shots, honey, OK,” she said via Instagram at the time. “I’m just not going to lie about it because I always keep it real about what is fake.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania has also been candid about using the controversial weight loss method.

“I wasn’t going to come to the [RHONJ Season 13] reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” she joked during an April performance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

After the admission sparked backlash from critics who think the medication should be reserved for diabetics, the former surgical assistant, 52, claimed that she was using Ozempic for medical reasons.

“I’m going through menopause, I have a thyroid issue, I have inflammation and weight is hard to take off,” she explained during an April appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “And I work out, and I don’t eat crazy, and I was gaining weight, and it’s a lot of different layers.”

Other stars have spoken out about their negative experiences with the medication. During a June appearance on WWHL, Amy Schumer admitted to trying Ozempic one year prior, noting that she found the side effects unmanageable.

“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t play with him],” the comedian, 42, said. “And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me.’ But I immediately invested because I knew everyone was going to try it.”

TikToker Remi Bader, meanwhile, said during a January 2023 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that she “blamed Ozempic” when she “gained double the weight back” after she stopped taking the injections.

“I saw a doctor and they were like, it’s 100 percent because I went on Ozempic. It was making me think I wasn’t hungry for so long, I lost some weight,” the content creator, 28, said. “I didn’t wanna be obsessed with being on it long-term. I was like, I bet the second I got off I’m gonna get starving again. I did, and my bingeing got so much worse.”