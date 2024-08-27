Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Son Jax Refused to Film ‘RHOBH’ Season 14 After ‘Horrible’ Fan Messages | www.lovebscott.com

Garcelle Beauvais son Jax won’t be appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ this season.

According to Garcelle, the teen opted not to film for Season 14 after receiving negative comments from social media users.

via Page Six:

“Right before this season, Jax said to me, ‘Mom, I can’t do it anymore. It was too negative for me.’ I respected that, and so he’s not on this season at all,” the actress revealed on Tuesday’s episode of ABC Audio and GMA’s “Pop Culture Moms” podcast with Andie Mitchell and Sabrina Kohlberg.

Jax was the target of racist comments in August 2022 while Beauvais, 57, was feuding with some of her co-stars. The negative comments included everything from accusing the family of “using race for everything” to bringing up his older brother Oliver’s past issues with addiction.

Beauvais further explained that, despite filming Season 13 of the Bravo show right after being attacked on social media, he changed his mind about the most recent season, which has been filming for the last couple of months.

“I always leave it up to them every season,” she said, referring to Jax and his twin, Jaid.

“When that happened with Jax, it blew my mind, because nobody deserves it. Nobody’s kids deserve it. But I thought, you know, he’s doing this because of me and it’s our family. And it was his first week of high school. And for him to be subjected to such ugliness and such, it was just horrible. It was horrible,” she recalled of the whole ordeal.

Beauvais also gave a special shoutout to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice for giving her “real support” during that time.

“She reached out to me, she was so cool, I’m getting goosebumps just saying it, like, she really came out and supported me –– more so than people in my cast, honestly,” she raved.

The “Coming to America” actress and her son previously addressed the hate they were getting with social media statements at the time.

“From Jax … Well I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” he began in a statement posted in August 2022.

Jax reiterated that he did not have “anything to do with the show’s drama” and wanted to be treated like “a normal kid.”

Bravo later released a statement condemning the comments, and many of Beauvais co-stars did the same.

Beauvais and her co-stars have been filming Season 14 of “RHOBH” since May, and they most recently took a trip to St. Lucia.

Jax has been a big part of Garcelle’s storyline for the past few seasons. We’re looking forward to seeing what else she has to share!