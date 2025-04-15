Garcelle Beauvais’ Final Move on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Was Walking Away From Cast Photo: ‘I’m Out’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Garcelle Beauvais’ final moments being a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member were caught on camera.

The clip comes weeks after the Bravoverse was teased with an explosive conclusion following the Netflix star’s surprise announcement that she was quitting the series.

Following Garcelle Beavuais’ statement, more information about her departure was released, and now, it’s said that the actress isn’t speaking to any of her former co-stars.

In a sneak peek of the final part of the reunion shared by Bravo, Andy Cohen was seen gathering the cast members to take a celebratory shot and a group photo.

After Beauvais sipped her drink, Cohen instructed the ladies to get ready to pose for the camera.

However, the Hollywood actress had other plans. “I’m out,” Beauvais told him before exiting the stage. “I’m not. I’m not. Nope, I’m not doing it.”

Beauvais’ co-stars looked shocked, while Dorit Kemsley blasted her for being “really unprofessional.”

During the first two parts of the reunion, Beauvais had several intense interactions with her castmates, including Erika Jayne and Kemsley.

In part one of the three-part special, Jayne made a shady comment toward Beauvais, saying she wished the mother of three were “more interesting.” But that’s not the first time Jayne has been critical of Beauvais, who joined the series in 2020 during season 10.

While Jayne was speaking about their group during a previous interview, she said she felt Beauvais wasn’t being completely open with the audience.

“I feel as if … I was able to lay it all out there; you should be able to as well,” Jayne said, referring to her legal issues with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. “I’d like for … Garcelle to reveal [her life]. I just feel as if, you know, nothing is as it appears.”

That’s not the first time Beauvais has heard that feedback, though. Kyle Richards, the show’s longest-running cast member, also called the “Coming to America” star out for pressing her to open up about her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade while seemingly refusing to share more about her life.

Later, Beauvais received more criticism from Kemsley, who slammed her for hinting during an earlier episode that her 2021 robbery may have been staged.

On March 25, before part one of the reunion aired, Beauvais shared with her million-plus Instagram followers that she was leaving the series after much consideration. “I have decided to leave ‘Beverly Hills,'” she said before calling the experience “a wild ride.”

She continued: “… some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

Beauvais, who shares twins Jax and Jaid with talent agent Michael Nilon, said they were part of the reason she decided to walk away from the show, citing their upcoming senior year in high school. She also mentioned her growing career, which now includes producing roles for the Lifetime network.

“And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing, and acting in — I can’t tell you anything now, but you’ll know soon,” she said.

Beauvais, however, left her followers with a little bit of hope, saying the show’s executive producer, Cohen, told her she could return “anytime.”

“So, you never know,” she said. “I might pop back in sometime.”

According to the US Sun, after Beauvais stormed off the reunion set, she stopped speaking with her co-stars, including her longtime best friend, Sutton Stracke.

“Garcelle hasn’t spoken to any of the [the Housewives] much since leaving,” an insider revealed. “She felt she deserved a lot better from those ladies and her walking away is in large part due to how she was treated by them.”

They went on to say that Beauvais, who became a fan-favorite due to her feuds with Lisa Rinna, Jayne, and Kemsely, is “done” and not interested in communicating with them. “She’s let down,” they added.

Richards reflected on Beauvais’ time on the show and called her departure “unfortunate.”

Although they bumped heads throughout Beauvais’ run on the series, the “Halloween” actress wished her well.

“I think she’ll always do well, so I’m not worried about her next chapter,” she said.

via: The Blast

