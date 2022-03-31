The Game Slams the Academy over Will Smith Disciplinary Meeting: 'Y'all Investing a Pimp Slap?' [Photo]

Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this Sunday’s Oscars ceremony remains the hot topic of conversation on social media as more celebrities and guests share their thoughts on the surprising (but not that surprising) incident.

via: HipHopDX

The Game was outraged after the Recording Academy allegedly removed Kanye West from performing at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards over his “disturbing online behavior.” The Compton native is expressing similar sentiments in the wake of the Will Smith Oscars debacle.

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star smacked comedian Chris Rock across the face on live television just as Rock was about to introduce the winner in the Best Documentary category. Although Smith was allowed to collect his win for Best Actor in a Leading Role, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have opened an investigation into the incident.

On Wednesday (March 30), The Game shared this thoughts on that matter in an Instagram post that included the headline, “Will Smith Disciplinary Meeting: Academy Says He Was Asked To Leave Oscars, But Refused; He Now Faces Expulsion & Award Revoked.”

Game wrote, “They didn’t even want to give it to him in the first place… he acted off impulse & imposed a slap down out of frustration & embarrassment on behalf of his wife. Most people with opinions on the situation don’t have a committed relationship let alone a marriage of over 20 years to weigh against his feelings in the matter. He’s human & comedy is not always an excuse to publicly humiliate people especially while sitting front & center.

“Although violence anywhere is & should always be depicted in a negative light, this was a lul ass slap in defense of a woman battling a very delicate health issue. I’ll close by saying, they don’t want us to be equal, never have & never will.”

The Game also attempted to draw parallels to the Alec Baldwin controversy. The veteran actor was shooting the film Rust in New Mexico last October when he fired a prop gun that was mysteriously loaded with a live round. The bullet struck Ukrainian cinematographer and journalist Halyna Hutchins, killing her.

Baldwin hasn’t been charged in her death, although Hutchins’ family has filed a wrongful death suit against Baldwin and the Rust staff. The 42-year-old rapper then brought up Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed multiple people in Kenosha, Wisconsin two years ago.

“This fool Alec Baldwin took a woman’s life on set & got sympathy from the same Hollywood that is trying to condemn one of our greatest actors in history,” Game continued. “It just so happens that he’s black !!!!

“Harvey Weinstein didn’t have to forfeit any accolades or awards & Roman Polanski was guilty of having sex with a minor & then vanished, became a fugitive & was still given an award. un-related to Hollywood but still an example of white privilege, Kyle whatever tf his name is killed people purposely & didn’t get a single day in prison… but y’all investigating a pimp slap… foh fr fr.”

Will Smith has apologized to Rock, the Academy and his fellow Oscar nominees, but it appears the damage has been done. Rock has refused to address the incident directly and hasn’t spoken to Smith since the confrontation. Still, Game doesn’t seem to think the assault warrants any kind of disciplinary action, even though Smith violated the Academy’s strict code of conduct.