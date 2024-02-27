Gabourey Sidibe Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Twins with Husband Brandon Frankel: 'Double the Fun' | lovebscott.com

Gabourey Sidibe is going to be a mom!

via: People

The Oscar nominee, 39, is pregnant, expecting twins with husband Brandon Frankel, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday. Sharing a series of photos, the actress wears a bright pink dress and poses with her husband, cradling her baby bump.

She also included a snap of the two pushing twin strollers together, as well as one where the couple looks at themselves in the mirror.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” Sidibe wrote in her caption. “Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

In December, Sidibe revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday that she married Frankel, who was in the studio audience during the talk show appearance.

After detailing the proposal story (they got engaged in November 2020 after meeting each other on a dating app), Sidibe explained, “The thing about weddings is I don’t like them. I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

When hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest said they were “confused” and asked if this was “breaking news,” Sidibe said yes and added that they tied the knot “at the kitchen table” about four months after their engagement.

“I really don’t like weddings,” she said.