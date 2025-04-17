Fyre Festival 2 Postponed and Tickets Refunded, No New Date Announced

BY: Walker Published 51 minutes ago

Fyre Festival 2 ain’t happening in late May, early June like it was originally scheduled … ’cause it’s been postponed, without new dates selected yet.

The event, meant to be the sequel to the disastrous 2017 festival of the same name, was slated to take place in Mexico from May 30 to June 2. But according to ABC News, organizers sent a message to customers stating, “The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

Representatives for Fyre Festival did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Fyre Festival is the brainchild of Billy McFarland, who spent nearly four years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud for defrauding investors out of $27.4 million with the first Fyre Festival. The second iteration of the event was already off to a rocky start after tickets went on sale in February, when the Isla Mujeres government said that no permits had been approved for the fest.

Tickets to Fyre Festival 2 were priced starting at $1,400 for general admission. Those looking to up the ante were offered VIP access for $5,000, artist access for a substantial $25,000, and a “Prometheus God of Fyre” package at a staggering $1.1 million. The latter option, which the festival site claims is sold out, was intended for eight people with amenities including a four-stateroom yacht and 24/7 private chauffeur service.

via: Variety