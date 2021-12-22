FX Announces ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Premiere Date [Video]

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 is coming in the spring!

The FX network has announced the long-awaited official premiere date — March 24, 2022. With availability the following-day on Hulu.

via Complex:

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said in a press release. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlantaso great.”

The show’s season 2 finale aired all the way back in May 2018, and it was expected to return for its third season sometime in 2019. But following multiple delays due to scheduling conflicts, the network announced it would begin filming seasons 3 and 4 in early 2020, with the former expected to air in early 2021 and the latter sometime before 2022. Those plans were, of course, squashed by the global pandemic, and FX was forced to postpone production to April 2021.

The network has since confirmed that season 3 was primarily shot in London, Amsterdam, and Paris, as the chapter will follow Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred, aka “Paper Boi” (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield); and Van (Zazie Beetz), as they travel throughout Europe. Season 4, which began production over the summer, will find the crew returning to the ATL.

“While I’m here: Atlanta s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made,” Glover tweeted in November 2020. “Sopranos only ones who can touch us.”

Fans will be treated to a season 3 trailer during the NBA’s Christmas broadcasts on ESPN and ABC. FX has not announced a premiere date for season 4.

Are you excited?