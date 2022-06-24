French Montana Explains How He Helped Diddy and Drake End Their Feud

French Montana clarified what he meant when he said he helped Diddy and Drake end their feud.

via Complex:

At the 2:55 point of his new interview with the Breakfast Club, as seen above, French was asked to elaborate on a line from his song “Blue Chills.” On that track, he rapped, “Drake and Puff back after that little beef.”

“I think it was something going on, I didn’t really know exactly the details of it. But I know I had a birthday party that Iggy Azalea threw for me on a boat, and when I got there Drake was there waiting for me,” he explained. “And Puff had came in his own little boat, and that was the first time they met after they was going through they beef.”

Montana continued the story, saying, “But I was already talking to Puff before that, I was like, ‘Whatever y’all got going on, y’all need to dead that.’ They both like my best friends, so I’m like, ‘Y’all need to dead that.’ So I’m glad that they didn’t even know each other was coming to the party. When they came, they just spent the whole night talking to each other. … I didn’t tell Drake Puff was gonna be there, and I didn’t tell Puff Drake was gonna be there. So I waited until they got there. And they was good friends before that, so when they got there they just sat down and they just spoke the whole night. And I’m like, ‘You see? Y’all was best friends to start with.’”

In 2014, Diddy and Drake reportedly got into a fight at DJ Khaled’s birthday party. Puff later accused Drizzy latter of “stealing” the “0-100” beat, and the two were able to sort their issues over a phone call in 2015. But tensions bubbled up again with the arrival of Drake’s “4pm in Calabasas,” which some perceived as a diss at Diddy and Joe Budden. By late 2016, however, the pair appeared to be on better terms and Diddy even accepted a VMA on behalf of Drake.

DJ Envy pointed out that French has squashed a lot of his own beefs in the past, too, and asked what compelled him to sort out his issues with the likes of Jim Jones and 50 Cent, among others.

“You know, just, when you’re beefing, like, you feel handicapped, you can’t handle nothing. You can’t, you know, you can’t move here, you can’t do this. You feel like you stuck to a little space, you know what I’m saying, I wanna expand,” he said at the 4:10 point. After clarifying he’s been in feuds his “whole career,” he said, “So I know what beef can bring you, but then I know what talent and what longevity could bring you, and what showing love can bring you.”

Watch the interview below.