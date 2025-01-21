Francisco San Martin, Days of Our Lives and Jane the Virgin Actor, Dead at 39

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Actor Francisco San Martin, best known for his role in “Days Of Our Lives,” has died at age 39.

Per the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office, the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Born in Mallorca on Aug. 27, 1985, San Martin’s tenure on Days lasted for six months in 2011. He first appeared on the series as a petty thief, though it was soon revealed he arrived to Salem to investigate a cold case. His character subsequently moved to Argentina following a job promotion, and Hernandez was later portrayed by Jordi Vilasuso from 2016-17.

In 2017, San Martin also had an arc on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful as Mateo, a handsome groundskeeper at Forrester Manor, who soon becomes involved in one of villainess Sheila’s schemes.

Additional TV credits include an arc on Jane the Virgin opposite Gina Rodriguez; San Martin portrayed an actor named Fabian Regalo del Cielo, who appeared on Jane’s father Rogelio’s telenovela. He appeared in Seasons 3 and 4, and Jane had a brief but messy relationship with him.

According to Forbes and several outlets, Days co-star Camila Banus — who portrayed his on-screen sister Gabi — posted a tribute to San Martin on Instagram: “Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend,” she wrote, adding, “Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more.”

Per the publication, San Martin began his acting journey in children’s theater productions while growing up in Montana. He returned to Madrid as a teenager, where he worked as a model and started taking acting classes. Eventually, he graduated to appearing in stage, TV and film productions in Spain.

Suicide is preventable and support can be found via a list of helplines here, and information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health can be found here. For additional support, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 800-273-8255 or Chat with Lifeline via text.