Fourth Suspect Arrested in Young Dolph Murder Case

Another man has been arrested by Tennessee police in connection to Young Dolph’s murder.

via Complex:

According to WREG, Jermarcus Johnson surrendered to authorities on Friday afternoon, just hours after he was publicly identified as a suspect. Police said Johnson was wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and called on the public to help locate the 25-year-old man.

The arrest came one year after Dolph—born Adolph Thornton Jr.—was fatally shot on Nov. 17 2021 at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in his hometown of Memphis. Two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were taken into custody shortly after; and a third suspect, Hernandez Govan, was arrested on Thursday, which marked the one-year anniversary of Dolph’s death. All three men were hit with multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Authorities say Justin Johnson and Smith carried out the shooting, which was allegedly ordered by Govan. They believe Jermarcus Johnson helped Justin Johnson evade police following the attack.

“We’re alleging that he helped one of the shooters escape and he helped one of the shooters receive money for the solicited murder,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told NBC affiliate WMC.

Justin Johnson, Smith, and Govan have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Govan’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 16. The other two suspects are expected to return to court in January. It’s unclear if the co-defendants will be tried together.

