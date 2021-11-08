‘Fortnite’ Appears to Have Removed Travis Scott Emote From Item Shop

Fortnite pulled a Travis Scott-themed emote from its item shop just days after the Astroworld tragedy left eight people dead.

via Complex:

The “Out West” emote, which featured a sample from the Young Thug-assisted song, was among the items removed from the shop’s Daily section. Fortnite’s Twitter account for service updates would only say that the Daily section has been temporarily disabled, without providing further details.

While it cannot be confirmed that the removal of the “Out West” emote has anything to do with the Astroworld incident, its disappearance does directly coincide with the events of that tragic night, which have since resulted in over a dozen lawsuits against Scott, Live Nation, and Drake. A New York Times report indicates Houston Police Chief Troy Finner met with Travis, who he knew personally, in his trailer before taking the stage, and warned him about the “energy” of the crowd.

Scott has pulled out of his performance at Day N Vegas this coming weekend, saying he’s “too distraught to play.” He has also vowed to refund all Astroworld attendees, and cover the funeral costs for all eight victims, ranging from 14 to 27 years old. The “Sicko Mode” artist has also partnered with BetterHelp to provide mental health resources for those impacted by the raucous crowd.

It’s going to be a rough several weeks for Travis Scott — that’s for sure.