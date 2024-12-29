Home > NEWS

Former Soap Star Ingo Rademacher Demands Trial Against ABC for ‘General Hospital’ Firing After Steve Burton’s Return

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Ingo Rademacher, best known for his long-standing role as Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the iconic soap opera “General Hospital,” is once again making headlines as he seeks to reopen his lawsuit against ABC.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Rademacher, 53, filed a motion on Thursday, December 26, requesting a new trial against the network citing there was new evidence.

In the filing, Rademacher alleged that Burton’s recent return to General Hospital “undermines” ABC’s argument that Rademacher’s “political beliefs did not play any role in its decision to fire him” back in 2021.

In Touch was first to break the news.

Us has reached out to ABC for comment.

In November 2021, both Rademacher and Burton were fired from General Hospital due to their refusal to comply with the show’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Rademacher, who played Jax on the ABC soap for 25 years, was vocal about his beliefs on vaccination requirements. Before his firing, he advocated for “medical freedom” via his Instagram page.

One month after his exit from General Hospital, Rademacher announced he was taking legal action against ABC for their policy. Rademacher followed through and engaged in a legal battle with the network where he accused ABC of religious discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and violation of his right to privacy.

ABC denied Rademacher’s allegations. The network claimed their decision to let Rademacher go was based on health reasons, not due to his religious beliefs. In June 2023, a judge sided with ABC.

Burton, for his part, did not seek legal action against the network. Instead, he joined the cast of Days of Our Lives in April 2022, reprising his role of Harris Michaels whom he played in 1988.

Earlier this year, Burton announced he was leaving Days of Our Lives.

Two months later, it was announced that Burton was set to return to General Hospital to reprise his role of Jason Morgan, three years after his firing. He made his first reappearance on the soap opera in March.

via: US Weekly

