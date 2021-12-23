Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Apollo Nida Arrested In Miami Hotel While On Federal Probation

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida is asking a federal judge to end his criminal probation years early, but had to share a bombshell detail in the process.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nida filed a petition for early termination of supervised release.

Back in August 2014, Nida was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after being accused of having a role in a massive money fraud scheme.

In court, prosecutors accused him of laundering more than $2 million through fraudulent bank accounts.

Nida was facing 30 years in prison but cooperated with the feds. Due to him snitching on others he was given a shorter sentence.

In 2016, while in prison, Nida filed for divorce from Parks after 5 years of marriage. The two share two boys.

The judge also ordered Nida to complete 5 years of probation aka supervised release. The former reality star checked out of prison on May 27, 2019 and has been dealing with probation officers ever since.

In docs, Nida explains before his imprisonment, he was a public figure who starred on RHOA with his wife Phaedra.

“Mr. Nida earned income as a guest speaker; Mr. Nida was also paid to host parties and events in various cities and states throughout the country. In fact, while on pretrial release (bond) Mr. Nida continued to travel and earn income through these same means,” his attorney writes.

Nida says after being released he moved to Philadelphia where he lived with his finance and minor child. His lawyer says Nida had a job and successfully “reintegrated into society.”

He decided to move to Atlanta in October 2020 to be closer to his children with Parks. However, he claims his probation officer failed to make contact with him for months after the move. Nida finally reached out to the P.O. who claimed the file had been “overlooked.”

In the motion, Nida says he has had 5 different P.O. in charge of his case. Nida says he recently had an issue when he took a pre-approved trip to Miami in May for a business opportunity. Nida claims his P.O. verbally agreed but never filled out the paperwork.

Nida reveals he was arrested on May 30, 2021 by Miami police for a local ordinance violation after trying to enter his hotel. He posted bail on June 1 and immediately notified his P.O. of his contact with police.

Court records obtained by Radar show Nida was arrested for resisting an officer/arrest without violence. He was released on $1k bond. Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas was the one who picked him up.

The charges were eventually dropped on August 5. Nida was ordered to remain on GPS monitor with strict curfews that “affected his livelihood and family.”

He claims the P.O. then decided he could no longer travel and was given specific curfew times and dates. Nida claims he has lost a ton of money due to the curfew.

Nida also accuses his P.O. of making false statements to the court about the arrest. He is demanding his probation be terminated early to allow him to move on with his life.

A decision is pending.